AGT: Fantasy League video: Loren Allred sings ‘Never Enough’

As we prepare to see AGT: Fantasy League on NBC Monday night, be prepared to be wowed by Loren Allred. Also, prepare to be shocked that she is not somehow even more famous.

Today, the network officially released a sneak peek at this upcoming episode, which features Allred performing “Never Enough” from The Greatest Showman — a song that she originally recorded for the movie! She supplied the vocals and yet, at the time was not well-known for doing so. She explained that has preferred to be in the background in the past, but things are clearly changing. She is an extraordinary singer, and we can’t say that we’re shocked that Simon Cowell wanted the former Britain’s Got Talent contestant on his team given the fact that The Greatest Showman is apparently one of his favorite movies. (That’s something that we’ve heard for years, far beyond this singular season.)

Is there a chance that Loren actually wins AGT: Fantasy League? We honestly wouldn’t be shocked if it happens. The talent is clearly there, and ironically, she’s one of the few acts we actually know outside the franchise better than we do within it. (She is supplying the vocals for “No Promises to Keep,” the official theme song for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

Typically, acts that are shown off ahead of time don’t get Golden Buzzers during the episodes, but we also don’t think there is any reason why she needs one here. She’s going to advance and from here, we’ll just have to wait and see what else the future will hold for her. If she doesn’t move on, we’ll be just as angry as we were about Piff the Magic Dragon, which we still have not gotten over at this point. We’re not sure we will all season.

You can watch Loren's latest performance over here.

