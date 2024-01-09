AGT: Fantasy League results: Did Piff the Magic Dragon advance?

Pretty early on during tonight’s AGT: Fantasy League episode, we decided that Piff the Magic Dragon absolutely needed to advice. He gave one of the best magic performances we’ve seen in quite some time, effortlessly blending humor and technique. Sure, there were also some other fantastic acts, with Preacher Lawson and Sheldon Riley also hitting the stage.

One of the things that we do appreciate about this season is that there are multiple people advancing to the next round, and we’re not just limited to one or two acts, leaving just about everyone else snubbed along the way. We thought that most of the people we’ve mentioned here were locks to advance, and then the Ramadhani Brothers already had their own validation courtesy of the Golden Buzzer.

So, what actually happened? Who made it through to the next round? Well, let’s go ahead and get into it…

Advancing to next round – The Vardanyan Brothers were not too much of a surprise, and neither could be said here for Sheldon Riley. Both of these were for team Mel B, so she has a lot to be stoked about here. Then, we had Piff … or did we? No! He was somehow eliminated and Grace Good went through. We liked both of them, but losing Piff here was super-strange given that he’s probably the one act we most want to see in Vegas.

The final person to advance here is Preacher Lawson, which means that he, Sheldon, the Vardanyan Brothers, Grace, and Adrian & Hurricane are all moving on. Mostly, this was an expected group, but we’re going to be sitting around and wondering what happened with Grace for a good while now.

