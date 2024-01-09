AGT: Fantasy League: Ramadhani Brothers, Howie Golden Buzzer

At the start of tonight’s AGT: Fantasy League episode, we learned that Howie Mandel had his Golden Buzzer to press. There was immediately some irony here — the judge had a little bit more power just one week after he dominated when it comes to results.

So, what did he decide to do here? We’ll admit that from the moment the Ramadhani Brothers took the stage, we thought there was a chance that they’d be getting that chance to advance automatically. What they do is absolutely exceptional as a strength act, and also, they appeared at about the time of the show where we tend to see this sort of thing happen.

Oh, and did we mention that they wore golden pants for this? It’s almost like they were manifesting themselves to get this? They had everything that we’d want from an act to magically get that ticket to the next ground … much to the chagrin of one Heidi Klum, who had the two originally as a part of her team. We don’t think that this twist necessarily adds a ton to the show, but it is fun to watch some of the judges get mad.

Now, we’re excited to see more of what lies ahead when it comes to these two on the show, but the challenge is how they are going to find a way to both cheat death and surprise us all over again. We don’t think that this is an altogether easy thing for them to make happen, but they have to find a way in order to pull things off. We just hope that one way or another, they can figure this out — and also give us some more reasons to have our jaws on the ground.

