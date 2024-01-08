AGT Fantasy League: Drake Milligan’s ‘Don’t Leave Me Loving You’

Drake Milligan is going to be appearing on tonight’s new AGT: Fantasy League episode — want to get a better sense of it now?

If you head over to Parade right now, you can see a sneak preview for the episode featuring the country singer performing a new original song in “Don’t Leave Me Loving You.” This is almost certainly why Drake was interested in coming back to the show that made him more of a mainstream household name — it’s a chance to get more of his music out there! Sure, there is the competition part of the show but honestly, we tend to think that the real honor that comes out of this show is getting a chance to be out there for millions of viewers again. It’s helped Drake every single time that he has been on the show, so why wouldn’t it do something similar here, as well?

There is a good chance that Milligan will end up advancing to the next round in the competition here, as well. After all, remember that he has proved himself to be a favorite of viewers as well as the judges, and this show is actually retaining a number of contestants to the semi-finals. We’ve mentioned this before and it is rather hilarious — we’ve actually seen this show have a better retention rate at this point than the main one, which eliminated a ton of people in an incredibly short period of time once we got to the live shows.

Now, let’s just wait and see what the results are — for now, Drake can at least celebrate having a fantastic new country ballad that fans of the genre are going to love.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on AGT: Fantasy League right now, including what else is coming up

What do you think about Drake Milligan and his latest performance on AGT: Fantasy League?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are some other updates on the way through the end of the season.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







