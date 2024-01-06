AGT: Fantasy League video: Adrian Stoica & Hurricane return

Just a mere matter of months after Adrian Stoica & Hurricane won America’s Got Talent, they are back for AGT: Fantasy League. Want to see what they are bringing to the table next?

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new sneak preview for what lies ahead, one that features the dog act delivering more of what allowed them to win the grand prize. We’ve seen a number of “dancing dog” routines over the years, but here we have something special in that it actually feels like more of a story. Hurricane isn’t even prompted in an obvious way to do a lot of the tricks and because of that, it feels all the more impressive.

We will admit that we were previously surprised that they won this past season, but it makes sense. Viewers love dogs and positive stories, and this is one of those acts that can continue to shine in this environment for years to come. It is also something that can be a big sell anywhere from Vegas to a number of different halftime shows all over the globe.

Is this performance going to be enough to get Adrian and Hurricane through to the next round? For the time being, we tend to think so! Remember for a moment that there are more acts on this season advancing to the semifinals than what we’ve seen in the past, which does give them a slightly better chance of success. Also, we tend to think that the voting public is really going to love them.

An admission

At this point, we’re really not altogether invested in anything when it comes to the judges’ teams. We love a lot of the acts, but the whole gimmick behind Fantasy League seems a little flat for now.

