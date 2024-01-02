AGT: Fantasy League results: Kodi Lee, Kristy Sellars advance

Tonight marked the premiere of AGT: Fantasy League and almost immediately, there were things to be excited about.

Without further ado here, let’s go ahead and talk about the results! We actually had FIVE acts that are moving on alongside Billy & Emily England, who were the recipient of Mel B’s Golden Buzzer. This means that we’ve got a proper semifinal here, which is ironically more than we can say for the flagship America’s Got Talent this past season.

While we can’t say the results tonight were good for all of the judges, it’s also hard to argue against who went through — it’s a good mixture of acts, and there is only one that we would say is a modest surprise.

V. Unbeatable – We can’t say that we’re too shocked here. They are too talented! By far, this is one of the most talented groups to ever be on the show. Howie Mandel managed to get another contender from his team.

Kodi Lee – Another former champion, so no real surprise here at all. He’s one of the better singers that has ever been on the show, and this is a big win for Simon’s team after Billy & Emily England were stolen from him.

Shadow Ace – Howie got a reason to celebrate here! We weren’t sure honestly that he was going to make it, mostly just because this is one of those acts that rarely gets anywhere near the attention that it deserves.

Kseniya Simonova – Yes, Howie’s streak continued! Maybe she’s not everyone’s cup of tea, but she’s one of the coolest acts that we’ve ever seen.

Kristy Sellars – It’s a clean sweep for Howie. He did have a lot of his acts in tonight’s show, but it’s still pretty awesome that they all made it through.

