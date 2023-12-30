AGT: Fantasy League spoilers: Simon Cowell on Golden Buzzers

As you prepare for the AGT: Fantasy League premiere on NBC Monday night, there is a good bit that you should know. There are some parts of this series that could feel familiar to a lot of people out there. However, at the same time there are some interesting changes.

What’s one of the big ones? Let’s put this in rather simple terms: The judges are going to be much more competitive. Prior to the start of the season, Simon Cowell, Mel B, Howie Mandel, and Heidi Klum picked the acts that they wanted for their teams. From there, the format plays out similarly to AGT: All-Stars, where there are a couple of acts sent through to the finale. The Golden Buzzer will have a say in one, whereas the other is determined by the studio audience.

Here is where things do get a little bit more complicated. A judge may use the Golden Buzzer to save their own team member; or, they can actually steal someone else’s and put them through to the finale that way. This makes the show a little more similar to The Voice. Personally, we don’t think it changes much other than adding a little bit more competition between the judges, but we understand the need to try and repackage something in a new and fun way.

Speaking to Parade, Cowell does note that he was not always a fan of the Golden Buzzer changes:

“I didn’t find it funny … I tell you why, because I really didn’t think anybody would take my acts, but they did. I lost two acts. And I was absolutely gobsmacked, like, ‘Why would you do that?’ Even though that was part of the show, you’ve got to give the Golden Buzzer to your own act, but they stole my acts. So, I was really, really upset. I still am, actually.”

Well, this is at least one thing that you can now expect entering the premiere…

