AGT: Fantasy League sneak peek: Shadow Ace returns!

Monday night’s AGT: Fantasy League premiere is right around the corner — why not talk about Shadow Ace? You’ve recently seen him compete over on the flagship show but for the spin-off, he will be coming on board with a pair of different goals. Not only is he hoping to win for himself, but he will also be working to win for his judge. Remember that this show is going to feature something a little bit different in that Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Mel B (back at the table), and Heidi Klum all have their own acts they are bringing to the table.

Is this new gimmick actually going to change the show all that much? This is something that we’re honestly skeptical of, especially after watching the latest preview featuring the aforementioned shadow-puppet expert.

If you head over to the link here, you can see Shadow Ace in action as he truly brings something new to the AGT: Fantasy League stage. You actually get to see more of the man behind the curtain with this act and within that, get a further reminder of just how complicated this really is to do.

Is this performance going to be enough to get Shadow Ace through to the next round? That remains to be seen and in general, a lot of it will be dependent on whatever the rules are going to be for this show. We’re not going to pretend like we’ve been the biggest fan of the pre-taped versions of the franchise, mostly because they don’t allow us to see what the totality of the country thinks about the acts.

Our advice entering the season — be prepared for some surprises that you don’t see coming. We certainly tend to think that there are going to be people upset about the results at the end of the day.

