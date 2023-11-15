AGT: Fantasy League premiere date, cast revealed at NBC

If you have been wanting to learn more about AGT: Fantasy League over at NBC, look no further! We do now have a premiere date courtesy of the network and, beyond just that, also the cast!

First and foremost, let’s start off with the news that this show is going to be back when we get around to Monday, January 1 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. Mel B is taking the place of Sofia Vergara on the judging panel (at least for this season), and you will a ton of acts coming on board. (The list of performers was first revealed by People Magazine.)

So who is taking part? Well, the list includes some of the following:

Adrian Stoica and Hurricane (season 18)

Aidan Bryant (season 16 and AGT: All-Stars)

Anna DeGuzman (season 18)

Billy and Emily England (season 12, AGT: The Champions season 1, and Britan’s Got Talent season 9)

Brian Justin Crum (season 11 and AGT: The Champions season 1)

Chapel Hart (season 17)

Cillian O’Connor (Britain’s Got Talent season 16)

Darci Lynne (season 12 and AGT: The Champions season 1)

Drake Milligan (season 17)

Enkh-Eredene (Mongolia’s Got Talent season 2)

Fritzy Rosmerian (Indonesia’s Got Talent season 3)

Geneviéve Côté (Canada’s Got Talent season 3 singer)

GhettoKids (Britain’s Got Talent season 16)

Grace Good (season 18)

Hans (season 13)

Ichikawa Koikuchi (Britain’s Got Talent season 16).

Jon Dorenbos (season 11 and AGT: The Champions season 1 magician)

Junior New System (season 13 dance group)

Kodi Lee (season 14 and AGT: All-Stars)

Kristy Sellars (season 17)

Kseniya Simonova (Ukriane’s Got Talent and AGT: The Champions season 1)

Loren Allred (Britain’s Got Talent season 15)

Maria Seiren (Japan’s Got Talent)

Merseygirls (Britain’s Got Talent season 11 and BGT: The Champions)

Musa Motha (Britain’s Got Talent season 16)

Pack Drumline (season 17)

Piff the Magic Dragon (season 10 and AGT: The Champions season 1)

Preacher Lawson (season 12, AGT: The Champions season 1 and BGT: The Champions)

Ramadhani Brothers (season 18)

Sainted (season 18 singing group)

Shadow Ace (season 18)

Sheldon Riley (season 15)

Sofie Dossi (season 11 and AGT: The Champions season 1)

Tape Face (season 11 and AGT: The Champions season 1 comedian).

The Clairvoyants (season 11 and AGT: The Champions season 1)

Travis Japan (season 17 singing group)

V. Unbeatable (season 14 and AGT: The Champions season 2)

Vardanyan Brothers (Britain’s Got Talent season 13)

Wes-P (season 13 comedian)

Yu Jojin (season 17 magician)

It’s a shockingly good roster, right? We didn’t expect this many great acts!

How will the show work?

Well, here’s what the network says via press release:

Based on the popularity of “AGT: All-Stars” and “AGT: The Champions,” NBC puts a fresh spin on the hit “America’s Got Talent” franchise with new iteration “AGT: Fantasy League,” premiering in 2024. Singer and songwriter Mel B returns to the “AGT” judges’ desk alongside executive producer Simon Cowell, global fashion icon Heidi Klum and renowned comedian Howie Mandel. The dynamic Terry Crews returns as host. In “AGT: Fantasy League,” similar to a fantasy sports draft, the judges will each choose a roster of their favorite acts picking from winners, finalists, viral sensations and fan favorites from “America’s Got Talent” and “Got Talent” franchises around the world, all pre-selected by America in an initial vote. For the first time in show history, the judges will be competing alongside the contestants and will mentor and guide the acts throughout the competition with the hopes of earning bragging rights and seeing an act from their team crowned the champion of “AGT: Fantasy League.”

What do you think about the cast of AGT: Fantasy League?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates.

