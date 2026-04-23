Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC, April 23, 2026?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? We know that the show has been off the air over the past couple of weeks, but is that continuing now?

Well, without further ado, let’s just go ahead and share the bad news: We are going to be waiting a little while longer for the long-running medical drama to come back. There is no installment tonight and instead, you are going to see it come back on April 30. There is still a lot to be excited about here, though, and that includes the return of Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey! Our hope here is that she will be around both for that installment as well as the May 7 finale. (The series has already been renewed for a season 23, so you do not have to worry about that.)

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As you wait for the show to come back over the next seven days, why not go ahead and set the stage further? If you look below you can see the synopsis for not just episode 17, but also the finale that follows.

Season 22 episode 17, “Through the Fire” – A Station 19 firefighter lands in the ER for severe burn treatment, and the team treats an elderly patient impaled by an art structure. A Fox Foundation innovation competition reunites Meredith and Bailey.

Season 22 episode 18, “Bridge Over Troubled Water” – After a catastrophic bridge collapse sends dozens of victims to Grey Sloan, the hospital activates its full disaster response as they race to treat a surge of critically injured patients, including one of their own.

As a reminder, the finale is poised to be the grand finale for both Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver as Owen and Teddy — odds are, there will be emotional moments aplenty.

Related – Get even more news on Grey’s Anatomy and what the future holds

What do you most want to see on Grey’s Anatomy when it returns to ABC?

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