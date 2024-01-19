Emily in Paris season 4 filming begins! Premiere date hopes

If you have been desperate to see some more news when it comes to Emily in Paris season 4 over on Netflix, let’s just say that we come bearing news today that should make you very-much excited.

In a new post on Instagram, series star Lily Collins shared the front page of the premiere script alongside the following caption:

Did someone say Saison Quatre?! Finally reunited with my [Emily in Paris] fam back in Paris and it feels so good. Although, I may need to brush up on my selfie skills for Emily’s sake…

So why did it take so long for everyone to be back at work, especially since seasons 3 and 4 were actually greenlit at the same time? It is a complicated thing to answer, but the biggest thing that we can say here is that it is tied to the long industry strikes last year. (As a reminder, writers and actors wanted to be back at work far sooner; they just needed a fair deal from the AMPTP and the process of getting that took some time.) Also, given that this is an international shoot, you also need to make sure that you have the locations secured and ready to go.

So when will the season actually premiere?

Here is the good news: Emily in Paris is one of those shows that doesn’t take a super-long time to film and then edit together after the fact. Because of this, we do think there is a really good chance that it could be ready for release at some point this fall! Of course, that will still be up to a number of different factors, with the first being ensuring that production goes smoothly. Beyond that, you also need to consider that Netflix could sit on the episodes however long they want, even if they are ready a little bit earlier. They are going to do what they think is best for the service and their schedule to keep people subscribed as long as possible.

Is that frustrating? Sure, but television is a business. We’ve learned that the hard way so many times.

What do you most want to see on Emily in Paris season 4 when it does arrive on Netflix?

