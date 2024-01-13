Emily in Paris season 4 star turns up, as Emily, in Olympics promo

The premiere of Emily in Paris season 4 is hopefully going to be coming up this year — there is at least a chance with filming on the way.

For now, at least there is another, quite surprising venue out the for the title character: The Olympic Games! Since the sporting event is taking place this year in Paris, it makes a ton of sense for NBC to recruit Lily Collins as Emily for one of their latest promos.

If you head over here, you can see a pretty funny clip of Emily bringing some fashion to Noah Lyles as he prepares to compete in his sport. All of this is pretty funny, and of course there’s something fun that comes from watching Emily pour champagne all over the place after the fact. It is smart publicity given that Emily in Paris is one of the most-watched sports all over the globe.

So with this out there, the next hope we have is simply that there’s going to be a chance to see something more featuring the Netflix series within the relatively near future. Why wouldn’t we want something like that? The third season ended with such a dramatic cliffhanger that over the weeks ahead, we tend to think that interest is going to progressively spike more and more. The series has faced some delays already due to some of the industry strikes of this past year, so it is nice to be on the other side of that now. We’ll just have to wait and see exactly where things go in regards to both production and what the streaming service decides. The same goes for more of the long-term future of the series as well.

Just know this: Emily in Paris is always going to stay true to what viewers have loved over the years.

