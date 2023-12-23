Emily in Paris season 4 premiere date: Hopes for the winter

Is there a chance that we’re going to get news on an Emily in Paris season 4 premiere date at some point this winter?

Before we dive too far into this, we should start off here by noting that there is another season of the Lily Collins series coming. Things have just been pushed back a little bit more than previously planned amidst all the industry strikes.

So what sort of news on season 4 can you expect to come out this winter? Well, think in terms of filming news! The plan seems to be to start off production in January, which means that there should be a seamless few months of work for the entire cast and crew. There are some massive cliffhangers that need to be resolved! We tend to think that a little bit of news will be coming out on filming and/or new faces in the next few months, but we do think we’ll have to wait longer for talk on a premiere date.

For the time being, our expectation is that we are going to see the fourth season come out at some point in the fall of next year — Emily in Paris is not the sort of show that requires a long amount of time to film or edit after the fact, so there should be a much faster turnaround here than you tend to see for the average Netflix show.

No matter when it comes back, we certainly do think that season 4 is going to bring you even more of what you love — that means a mixture of lighthearted moments, romance, surprises, and possibly more jaw-droppers! After all, it remains to be seen if this is going to be the final season, or if there is a season 5 coming down the road.

