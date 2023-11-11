Emily in Paris season 4: More news all about filming!

Rest assured, we are going to get Emily in Paris season 4 at some point on Netflix — most likely in 2024. As we do get closer to that date, we are at least happy to present a little more news along the way!

With that in mind, why not share a little bit of something more when it comes to the start of filming? According to a report from Deadline, the plan right now is for Lily Collins and the rest of the cast to be back on set in January for the latest batch of episodes. The SAG-AFTRA strike ended a little bit earlier this week, and that has better enabled everyone to plan ahead in a way that they may not have been able to in advance.

One of the good things about Emily in Paris in general is that this is not one of those shows that takes some sort of insane amount of time in order to film. Because of that, there could be a fairly quick turnaround between the end of production and the start of the season, though some of that could depend on what exactly Netflix wants to do here. Obviously, they can pick and choose when they want the show to premiere based on their individual needs.

Based on how season 3 of the series ended, we absolutely think there are going to be question marks aplenty over what the future here holds for Emily and plenty of other characters. Given that the tone for this series is by and large a positive one, we don’t think that the writers are plotting out anything that is altogether emotional or devastating. However, at the same time there could always be a few new twists or turns that enter the mix — isn’t it fair to expect some?

Fingers crossed, we do at least get a chance to revisit this world when we get around to the summer of next year.

