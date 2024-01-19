Fargo season 6 renewal: How long could we be waiting for news?

At the time of this writing, we recognize that there is unfortunately no official news on a Fargo season 6 renewal at FX. Is that going to be the case for a long time here?

Well, let’s just start things off by noting this: We still think that the cable network is thrilled with what they’ve got with season 5. It’s garnered awards recognition and has the strongest reception we’ve seen for the series since at least season 2. It stood out in an increasingly competitive environment and beyond just that, we also do think it did a great job reinventing some stories brought to life in the original movie.

Now that we’ve said all of this, we have a harsh reminder to make here: FX likely is not going to be getting more of this show for at least a couple of years. Noah Hawley is working on an Alien project for them right now and by virtue of that, there’s no reason for anything to be rushed along when it comes to more news coming out. It could be later this year or early 2025 when information comes out.

A Fargo renewal is also based on one other variable that is extremely hard to predict: Whenever Hawley has a great idea. He seems to be confident that one will surface, but that doesn’t mean that he has one right now. Maybe it will come to him during the process of making Alien, or some point shortly after the fact.

Could we get another period piece, or something else contemporary? For now, in Hawley we trust to deliver something that is smart, darkly funny, and also dramatic in every which-way.

When do you think we could get more news about a Fargo season 6 renewal?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

