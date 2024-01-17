Fargo season 6: Show EP on potential ideas

At the moment, there is no official word on a Fargo season 6 at the moment at FX. However, there could easily be more! We tend to think that season 5 was a radical comeback for the series, and a personal favorite since the early years.

Odds are, the network will want more, but it really comes down to one person: Creator Noah Hawley. He needs to figure out the right story and beyond that, get the room in his schedule to make it happen.

In a post-finale chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Hawley makes it clear that the top priority at the moment is his upcoming Alien series. However, the door is still open to revisiting Fargo later:

I have as many eyes as I can put on [Alien] right now, but when we had some time when the town shut down, my mind certainly wandered to Fargo again. But it’s not where I can put the front of my brain. I entered the fifth season thinking it would be the last one. Even telling FX that it was going to be the last one. But I got it up on its feet and thought: Who am I kidding? This is such a rewarding arena to be constantly reinventing under the auspices of that word, Fargo, to do just about anything as long as it has a couple of elements in it. There are no restrictions, other than there has to be crime, and there has to be decency. Other than that, the sky’s the limit. I don’t have an idea at this moment, but, they seem to come.

We tend to think that within a year or so, we could be thinking about getting more of the show again, and a ton of actors would line up at this opportunity. We tend to think that both Juno Temple and Jon Hamm could be nominees at the Emmys later this year, and other performers could use this as a launching pad, as well.

Are you hoping already that there’s a Fargo season 6 renewal at FX?

