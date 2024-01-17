Fargo season 5 finale: Sam Spruell on Ole Munch ending, biscuits

The Fargo season 5 finale contained a handful of moments that we’ll remember for some time, including for Ole Munch.

Just think about it this way — this is a 500-year old sin-eater who has lived an extreme life of pain and suffering, one where he has took on the burdens of many. What Dot gave him in the final minutes was, perhaps, something that he’s never had before: Love and forgiveness. That moment with the biscuit and the smile has to be one of the most perfect Fargo moments that we’ve ever had.

So what does Sam Spruell, who played Munch so beautifully, have to say about the ending with his character and Dot? Speaking to TV Insider, the actor had the following to say:

“I think it’s funny. It is nice when things end with an act of hope. And so I would like to think that just that gesture, just her offer, and his acceptance of her offer breaks the cycle, and he’s set free to live a life that can accept love.”

Spruell also notes that there’s a reason why pancake (or biscuit) mix is so important within this show:

“There’s a kind of pancake theme throughout the show, actually … It’s part of the language between Dot and her daughter. But also for Munch, the pancake is an undeniable act of love, isn’t it? If someone makes you a pancake, it’s so comforting. There’s something so simple in its gesture. It is intrinsically, undeniably an act of love.”

Personally, we want to live in a world here where Munch and Dot Lyon become good friends and actually spend time together — Dot is clearly someone you want in your corner! She is kind, full of empathy, and she shows kindness in the form of baked goods. For Munch, she also represents how he can change — and how anyone can in the right environment and the willingness to do so.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

