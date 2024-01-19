Call the Midwife season 13 episode 3 video: Violet’s campaign

As we get prepared to see Call the Midwife season 13 episode 3 on BBC One this weekend, the spotlight should be on Violet. How can it not? There is so much to think about in regards to this character, especially when it comes to one simple subject: A campaign for Mayor.

Can she actually win? That remains to be seen, and we could honestly see things going either way. We do tend to think that it’s easy to draw some sort of big assumption that she’ll walk away with this; however, this show does not always give happy endings. If that was the case, Barbara would still be alive! The reality here instead is that they try to present life as a series of peaks and valleys, and they try to be optimistic whenever they can.

Be the end of this upcoming episode, we hope that there will be at least a little bit more information — for the time being, though, we can at least assume that the character is putting her all into this. If you head over to the link here, you can see the latest Call the Midwife promo and you can see her determination! She’s got both Fred and Reggie at her side and beyond that, the same goes for much of the Nonnatus community!

Of course, the entire episode will not revolve strictly around the campaign for Mayor, not that this is going to be much of a surprise. There are also a number of threads that will be picked up here when it comes to patients, especially as we see a young mother struggle due to a delicate condition. In the end, we’ll have to just see what transpires with this…

For now, just go ahead and know this — this is the sort of show meant to make you feel everything. That’s not changing.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

