Call the Midwife season 13 episode 3 spoilers: Mayor Violet?

Next week on BBC One you are going to have a chance to see Call the Midwife season 13 episode 3 and, of course, there is so much to prepare for! We’re going to have a chance to see Violet look towards a high-profile position in Poplar, Reggie’s homecoming, and of course some more stories about babies and dramatic births. Basically, we’re going to have a chance to get more of what we love here across the board.

The thing that will be the most surprising is the simple notion that we could be seeing Violet become the Mayor — or, at least wage a worthy campaign.

Want to get a few more details all about that now? Then go ahead and check out the full Call the Midwife season 13 episode 3 synopsis below:

Reggie comes home for a few weeks’ holiday and helps Fred to make over the small unkempt green space outside St Oswald’s church. This is paid work for them both and marks the first time Reggie has earned his own money. Violet and Fred decide it is time they pay Reggie for his work in Buckle’s paper shop. Meanwhile, Violet considers running for mayor and is somewhat preoccupied with her application. She fails to notice that Fred isn’t his usual cheery self. Events take a dramatic turn, and it looks like Violet’s mayoral campaign will have to be abandoned.

Model Gillian Baxter is something of a star in Poplar. Born into an East End family, Gillian was signed up to a baby modelling agency, and her face was seen on the sides of London buses advertising baby soap. Since becoming pregnant, Gillian has been signed up to model once more, and there are plans already in place for her newborn to follow in her footsteps. Rosalind and Sister Julienne oversee Gillian’s delivery at the maternity home, but when her newborn baby is diagnosed with a birth defect, Gillian doesn’t take the news well. Nurse Crane helps Gillian and her husband, Liam, through this challenging time.

Meanwhile, Trixie starts making plans for a move into the Barbican flat and tries to enlist Matthew’s help selecting a new sofa.

Who knows is the sofa story will prove to be anything of substance here at all? For now, all we can say is that there is going to be tension between Trixie and Matthew for a good while, and we’re not sure when or even if that will be changing.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

