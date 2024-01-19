True Detective: Night Country episode 2: The Annie K. secret

As we get ourselves prepared to see True Detective: Night Country episode 2 on HBO in a few days, why not discuss Annie K.? Her death seems to be the central question of the show, and the foundation to what we are seeing at this point.

At present, there is not a ton that is confirmed about what happened to her. It looks like it might have been her tongue in the Tsalal Research Station, but at the same time, and we know that there may be a connection between her and that place courtesy of that parka.

One way or another, we have to imagine that Navarro’s work on the Annie K. case is going to rise to the forefront; the question is how.

Here is our advice moving into episode 2: Analyze every clue, and think a lot about connections. If her death is connected to what happened at the Station, why is this happening now and not before? Given how hard that Navarro has worked in order to solve this case, there’s clearly sudden that has been hidden pretty deep. This is why there’s another key that we have to examine moving into episode 2: What happened between Navarro and Danvers in the past. They need to realize that their skills could actually be useful if they can stay on the same page. They can figure out if there is a connection between Annie K. and the station that is worth following.

Are there connections between season 4 and season 1? On the surface, it sure feels that way — but that is not something that they can focus hard on right now. Instead, they have to just think about the evidence that is before them and the horrific, macabre nature of these crimes. Someone is trying to send a message; they need to listen and then respond.

What do you most want to see moving into True Detective: Night Country episode 2?

