Law & Order season 23 premiere: How did Frank Cosgrove leave?

The Law & Order season 23 premiere promised from the start that there would be a ton of drama — as well as Frank Cosgrove’s exit.

Well, here’s the thing: We still expected more clarity than hearing that the character got “jammed up” in some stuff. What kind of exit is that? We understand that this show wants to not have to waste a lot of time on this, but we also did watch Jeffrey Donovan’s character for a good while. This may be one of the more sudden and ambiguous exits that we’ve had a chance to see over the history of the show and really, that is saying something!

Now, we just have to sit back and wonder whether or not that is really going to be it. Is there a chance that we’re going to get something more in the near future? We hope so, mostly to get a better sense of closure. The writers may have something planned; or, they may just be leaving the door open in the event they want to revisit this more later on.

For the time being, we are at least able to move forward with a new member of the team in Vincent Riley, played by Reid Scott. We do think that he will be an interesting addition long-term, but we know that a lot of these things tend to take a little bit of time. There also isn’t a lot of time over the course of the season, due to a shortened episode order.

The show is moving forward, and we’ll just try to put our trust in where the writers are taking us; still, it is rather strange to have an exit be as vague as this one was in the end.

