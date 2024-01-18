Law & Order season 23 episode 2 spoilers: ‘Human Innovation’

After the premiere tonight, are you curious to learn a little bit more about Law & Order season 23 episode 2?

The first thing that we should note here is that the story will move forward and fast with Vincent Riley as a part of the team. This is not a show that spends a lot of time looking back, and it would be silly to think that much more about it here. Instead, “Human Innovation” is going to be a story all about some forward-thinking people getting mixed up within a shocking murder case. Where are things going to end up? When you are talking about powerful people, both as the suspect and possible victims, you have to prepare for just about anything to happen. Our advice is quite simple: Brace yourselves for just about anything.

Below, you can check out the full Law & Order season 23 episode 2 synopsis with a few more details about the future:

01/25/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When a prominent tech CEO is killed, Shaw and Riley untangle multiple leads to reveal a plot for retribution. Price and Maroun debate whether an overdue piece of evidence should be submitted to the jury. TV-14

Now, we do know that the flagship show, just like every other one within the franchise, is going to be operating with fewer episodes than it used to be. That is something to be aware of far in advance here, since it allows you to set expectations. It makes every case matter that much more, but we don’t tend to think that this is one of those shows that is going to radically change itself based on episode count. It knows what it is, and also does not seem altogether interested in deviating from that at all.

