Law & Order: SVU season 25: A big Mariska Hargitay celebration

We know that tomorrow night, you are going to have a chance to see the Law & Order: SVU season 25 premiere after such a long wait. Is it going to be worth it? We have every reason in the world right now to think so!

For the time being, though, let’s go ahead and focus on a number of the things happening around said premiere, including a huge red-carpet event this week that featured Mariska Hargitay and many other cast members past and present. It was great to see people like Stephanie March in attendance, and also hear from a number of cast members as they spoke about what the show means to them, and of course the greater impact that it has had on the surrounding world.

Now, let’s turn things over again to Hargitay, who had some really meaningful things to say about the famed compass necklace from the end of last season. In a new video posted via The Today Show, the actress / executive producer noted that there was a heavy amount of input in its design and meaning from none other than Christopher Meloni. Since he is a guy who understands Elliot Stabler better than anyone else, he wanted there to be a great deal of thought put in to every single aspect of it.

Just in case you needed another reminder that Benson and Stabler really need to get together by the end of the season, this is really it. Obviously this show is about so much more than a relationship between two characters, but it would really feel earned at this point. Also, it would not hinder their ability to do all of the amazing work that they’ve done over the past few decades.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Law & Order: SVU right now, including more thoughts on season 25

What do you most want to see moving into Law & Order: SVU season 25 at NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







