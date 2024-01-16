Law & Order: SVU season 25: Mariska Hargitay on Benson, Stabler

With the Law & Order: SVU season 25 premiere arriving on NBC in just a matter of days, why not discuss Benson and Stabler more?

Well, as so many of you know, they may be at this point the best will they / won’t they couple in the history of a lot of them out there. We are incredibly eager to get some more information on what’s going to happen for all of the characters in the universe, but these two have to be at the top of the list! Nothing else makes sense!

When Mariska Hargitay was asked recently by Entertainment Tonight if she was hopeful about the future of her and Christopher Meloni’s characters, she had the following to say:

“God, yes … There is no show in the history of television when characters have been together so long that the relationships are truly earned, are truly organic. So, Chris and I can go to places that no one else can because we lived it. Everything is so much deeper.”

Our hope at this point is that the idea will at least be addressed more than ever before this season, especially since we’re talking about a milestone 25 years of SVU being around. We know that crossovers could be tough this season due to tight filming schedules and shorter episode orders, but isn’t this something that will still be discussed? At the very least, we tend to think so and that is a major part of what gets us intrigued.

The word “earned” uttered by Hargitay here seems to be the perfect way to describe what we are dealing with at the end of the day. This is a situation where these two characters would not be forcing anything; instead, it would be allowing the writers the opportunity to work with some exciting material that feels fresh.

What do you most want to see moving into Law & Order: SVU season 25, especially for Benson and Stabler?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

