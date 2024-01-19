Reacher season 2 episode 8 (finale): Is Langston, A-M dead?

Obviously, the Reacher season 2 finale provided an opportunity to deliver a lot of crazy stuff — including a ton of action.

With that, let’s go ahead and raise the following, all-important question: Are we already at the end of the road here when it comes to both Langston and A-M?

Well, the deaths of both of these characters felt pretty darn inevitable and yet, at the same time, there was something incredibly cool about seeing Robert Patrick’s character thrown out of the helicopter. What better way to mirror what we’ve seen on the show so far?

If there is a disappointment, however, it is the almost anticlimactic way in which A-M was taken out by Reacher, Neagley, Dixon, and O’Donnell. Sure, he stood no match for all four of them physically, but they took him out once they decided that they had no real interest in listening to him monologue anymore. We suppose that in a way, this was funny. Still, it did feel like we were going to get something more here! How could we not?

Also, let’s throw in here that the Senator was taken down, as well, at the end of the day, right when he tried to clean up all loose ends when it comes to Little Wing.

In the end, Homeland Security was able to handle the helicopter crash in a way that felt reasonable and with that, Reacher’s actions are never revealed to anyone in the public. He continues to press onward, doing exactly the thing that he knows how to do. He used some of the money from the operation to help the family members of those who were lost, plus also Neagley’s father so that he would be set for the remainder of his life.

What did you think about the events of the Reacher season 2 finale?

