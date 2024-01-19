Reacher season 2 episode 8 (finale): Is Swan dead?

Through a good portion of Reacher season 2, there were made things we wondered about — with Swan’s status being high on the list!

So, was the former member of the 110th actually dead the whole time, or a traitor to the cause? There have been a myriad of different theories about it, and Langston decided to not make us wait too long into the finale to give some answers.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Reacher coverage!

Without further ado, let’s just go ahead and say it: Swan is dead. With that being said, Langston kept a certain part of character around and preserved — mostly in order to ensure that he could still use him to clear and authorize things. Seeing what was left of him in that jar was pretty darn demented, no? It was also one of the quietest moments we’ve seen for Reacher since the very start of the show.

Of course, all of this was intentional; Alan Ritchson’s character was merely buying his time. He was getting himself prepared for the right moments, thanks to Neagley, where he could free himself and then fight back.

From the very start of this season, we don’t think anyone expected that Reacher was going to actually lose this fight; however, the show did still find a way to keep things pretty darn interesting! This final episode was full of action as he and the rest of the remaining 110th fought to both avenge Swan and then also save themselves from the wrath of both Langston and New Age. We do tend to think that this is exactly what you would have wanted and then some, at least if you were coming into this anticipating that there was a lot of action from start to finish.

Related – When could a Reacher season 3 premiere on Prime Video?

What did you think about the events of Reacher season 2 episode 8?

Are you shocked that Swan is actually dead? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







