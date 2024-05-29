YOU season 5 premiere date: Why the long wait at Netflix?

As many of you may be aware at this point, YOU season 5 is currently in production at Netflix — so why wouldn’t you want more soon?

Well, here is the unfortunate news: Production has only been going on for a short period of time! By virtue of that, we do think that we may be stuck waiting far longer than anyone would want to see the show back.

So why is filming just starting up now, given that season 4 first streamed more than a year ago? Well, if you are curious about that, the simplest answer we can give you here is tied to the industry strikes of last year, which happened right around the time in which everyone would have started to prepare for the final chapter. Given that the SAG-AFTRA strike was not over until late fall, it made it hard to get things really going until this year. (Why couldn’t the AMPTP just give everyone a fair deal sooner?)

Couple all of this stuff with the lengthy amount of time it takes to shoot and edit together a show of this magnitude, and you’ve got a pretty good sense as to why we are still so many months away from the end of the series. We tend to think early 2025 is the most-likely scenario here and if it is earlier than that, it will be a blessing.

So how will the show conclude?

Nothing has obviously been confirmed at present, but the easy assumption we would make is that much of the narrative will be around whether or not anyone will be able to actually get Joe Goldberg locked away behind bars. He seems to think that he’s found aw ay to return to New York and act as though all his issues are a thing of the past. Personally, though, we’re just not altogether sure that they are. There are some skeletons out there that could emerge at any moment!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

