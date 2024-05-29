Vanderpump Rules season 12: Is it renewed, canceled at Bravo?

Following the big season 11 reunion on Bravo tonight, what does the future hold when it comes to a Vanderpump Rules season 12?

It goes without saying here, but we do think that the enthusiasm is going to be there for more of the show. It has a huge fan base and beyond that, a lot of drama the past few years. Scandoval turned it into a pop-culture sensation … so why hasn’t it been renewed? You can of course wonder if there is anything more for the show to say, or if the fractured nature of the cast just makes it hard to continue.

In the end, though, showrunner Alex Baskin made it clear recently to The Hollywood Reporter that nobody is thinking that the show is 100% over, even if the end of season 11 felt like it could have been a conclusion to the series:

…Obviously there’s been a lot of speculation. People have written the show’s final chapter many times, and the show has continued. So just because it’s a reflective moment that clearly marks the end of one chapter does not necessarily mean that it is the end of the show. You see there is still a lot of fertile ground and developments in their lives, so I think it would be very premature that just because we really close the book on Scandoval in a lot of ways, because it was this moment that sort of blew up everything and that extended into the next season, does not mean necessarily that the show is over.

At this point, we’d say that what we are looking at here most likely is a reset — think about it as an opportunity for everyone to pause, think about where things stand, and also what more could be said down the road. Since this is a reality show, it really doesn’t have to operate on any particular timeline.

