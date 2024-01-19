Chicago PD season 11 spoilers: Is someone new joining the team?

As we dive further into Chicago PD season 11, is there a chance that someone else could be joining Intelligence? At the moment, it 100% feels possible!

So what is the reason behind that? Well, just consider how small the team is right now! We lost Halstead not too long ago, and we know that we’re also going to be losing Upton at the end of the season. While Torres is still a part of the unit, he is not around as of now. All of this points to someone else joining a team; it is a matter of when more so than if.

Speaking on the subject of a possible return to TVLine, here is some of what showrunner Gwen Sigan had to say:

“I think we will [add someone else] … We’ve got space for another, and it would be really fun to have someone new come in. It always offers up so many opportunities for our existing characters to interact with someone new so yes, I hope so.”

With this quote in mind, we will at least consider the possibility that someone else is going to be coming on the show in the relatively near future — if not at the midway point of the season, then some point near the end. We do think there would be a certain amount of logic in the producers casting someone who could actually debut before Tracy Spiridakos departs, that way to ensure there is more continuity and the transition isn’t as awkward. Still, even beyond that there’s a chance that we see two people come on board this year — a new member of Intelligence and then also a potential replacement for Upton at some point down the road.

Moving into next week, we’re just looking forward to getting more Ruzek! He is going to be front and center now amidst his recovery.

