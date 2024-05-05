The Equalizer season 4 episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale

The Equalizer season 4 episode 9 is coming to CBS next week and judging from the fact we’re in May, we probably don’t have to tell you it’s big!

Yet, here is your reminder that “The Big Take” very much will be, whether it be a great guest star in Berto Colon from Power Book II: Ghost or its proximity to the finale. There are only two episodes left! By virtue of that alone, it feels fair to say that things are only going to get more intense as they go along.

To get some more news on what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full season 4 episode 9 synopsis below:

“The Big Take” – When a conman (Berto Colon) from Dante’s past attacks a prison transport, McCall and the team race to take him down. Meanwhile, Aunt Vi and Dee’s girls’ trip is suddenly derailed when they find a woman squatting in their home, and Harry risks his relationship with Mel when Fisk pulls him deeper into his secret mission, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, May 12 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

What should you prepare for entering the finale?

Well, think in terms of a lot of action and drama — and probably some sort of big cliffhanger. This is the sort of thing that we have come to expect over the years here with this show, but we do honestly think they’re going to have a nearly-impossible task trying to top what we saw last year. How can you, given that it seemed (at least briefly) like almost every character was dead? Good luck…

