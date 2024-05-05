The Wheel of Time season 3 premiere date: A release window?

For everyone out there looking for more news on The Wheel of Time season 3 on Prime Video, we can at least narrow down a release date … at least to a certain extent.

We should start off here by noting that a good percentage of the fandom is already aware of the likelihood that we’ll be waiting until 2025 to see the fantasy epic return. Sure, production is already wrapped on the next batch of episodes, but there’s a lot of post-production and visual effects required for a show like this! Also, remember the fact that the Amazon-owned streaming service has no reason to rush it, given that they already have two huge shows ahead in The Boys as well as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

In a new report from Variety detailing Rosamund Pike’s next project, it is casually mentioned that season 3 of The Wheel of Time is coming next year. Don’t be surprised if we are waiting until at least the spring, but in all honestly, it feels way too early to really say much of anything with confidence at this point. There are still so many updates that will likely come over the course of the months ahead about the story, and maybe even a few video previews! After all, remember that this show is fairly active on the convention circuit.

What matters at this point is mostly that everyone takes their time to put out a product that they love, and that it lives up to a lot of the hype.

Is there going to be a season 4?

That still remains to be seen, mostly because Prime Video does not release viewership figures. Whatever decision they may will be dependent on not just the total audience, but also the budget.

