The Way Home season 2: Chyler Leigh on Kat, Elliott

Are you prepared to see The Way Home season 2 premiere on Hallmark Channel this weekend? It has been a long time coming. Yet, we’re at a spot now where the first episode is right around the corner and with that, we could have answers about Jacob. Beyond just that, there could be time-travel and questions aplenty regarding some key relationships.

Take, for example, this one: What is happening when it comes to Kat and Elliott? What exactly does their future hold? We know what she confessed to him at the end of season 1, but also his proclamation that he wanted to look forward.

Speaking to Woman’s World, Chyler Leigh indicates that moving forward, the relationship between her character and Elliott will not be top priority.

“When we come back, he’s been gone for a long time, so she doesn’t know where he’s been, she doesn’t know the full reason of why he left, but the two of them coming back together, she’s just very dead set on just really focusing on trying to get Jacob back … So it’s less about oh, am I gonna hurt your feelings or am I gonna disrupt our relationship, because I’m way more dedicated and passionate about this, more than ever.”

We do tend to think that moving forward, Kat is going to have a lot on her plate and that is going to be a big part of what makes this season both fascinating and emotional. We’re super-excited to see where it goes! At the same time, we’re also very much nervous given that when you travel in time, almost anything could happen — and there may be so many more journeys that Kat would initially expect.

