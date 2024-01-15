The Way Home season 2 spoilers: More on Del’s story

Are you ready to see The Way Home season 2 premiere on Hallmark Channel? In a matter of days, it’s going to be here!

For the majority of the past several months, we’ve seen much of the promotion for the upcoming season be themed around a simple question: what happened to Jacob? This is something that Kat is going to pursue with every fabric of her being, but we’re also aware of the fact that the search for answers is not going to be easy.

Also, Kat will also be forced to deal with a lot of conflict based on some of her actions, with Del being a source of some of it. this is someone who is certainly trying to move forward rather than living in this tragedy, and as Andie MacDowell had to say to TV Insider, a good bit of her feelings make sense:

She’s been trying to move on the whole time, the whole first season. It feels that he’s no longer here. She has the memorial for him. She’s put it to bed, and Kat keeps coming back. The pain has been so intense. She’s ready to stop hurting. She’s trying so hard to stop living in the past. So I think when she hears that, it’s just her daughter doing the same thing that she’s been doing, and she just pushes it away. I think Del thinks that he died. He’s gone. She can’t fathom anything else. I mean, how could you fathom? What would you think? You can’t think what does happen because it would just be, I think, terrifying thoughts. So for her, I think she thinks he’s dead and it’s just Kat won’t stop. She won’t stop.

We hope that there is at least some sort of opportunity for Del coming up to either get a better sense of optimism or peace — also, for these generations to come back together. Family is at the core of The Way Home, along with time travel to a certain extent.

