The Way Home season 2 trailer all about Kat’s journey

Are you ready to see The Way Home season 2 premiere on Hallmark Channel? Let’s go ahead and say this: We absolutely are! In just one week’s time Chyler Leigh and the rest of the cast are going to be here and with that, there is a great expectation that there will be so much in the way of drama across the board.

Yet, at the center of just about everything remains an incredibly important question: What happened to Jacob? The search for answers is going to bring Kat far into the past, and also potentially raise some questions as to whether or not she is hopelessly obsessed.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see the latest trailer in full, which is clearly full of some drama over the aforementioned subject. We don’t think of Kate personally as obsessed, though. Instead, we tend to think of her as determined. She is going to do virtually whatever she can to get everything that she can in order to get answers, and we see her far in the past within this preview trying to get to the bottom of things.

Does anyone else think that there’s a lot more time-travel beyond even what we know at present? Personally, that’s what we tend to think. There are intentionally some red herrings being put out there at the moment and honestly, we’re fine with that — we don’t exactly think that this is going to be an easy quest!

Just remember this, though — as much as the fantasy elements are going to be here, The Way Home remains a story about family. That is going to be ultimately what stands out and resonates through a lot of what we end up getting here.

