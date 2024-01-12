The Way Home season 2 premiere spoilers: Cliffhanger aftermath

Are you ready for the premiere of The Way Home season 2 to arrive on Hallmark Channel? It’s a little more than a week away! We are aware that there’s a lot to be excited for over the course of the coming episodes, whether it be more time travel or a chance to further dive into some of the big cliffhangers from the end of season 1.

So what can we say leading into the start of the season? Well, why not let Andie MacDowell do some of the talking instead? The actress appeared recently on The Today Show (watch here) and in that, she did her part to share some of what will be coming up here. Just remember here that the new season will have a lot of time-travel in the early going, mostly as we see Kat in particular desperate for answers on Jacob.

Just in case this is not enough for you, you can also see the synopsis for the season 2 premiere if you have not already:

Del re-creates traditions of the past; Alice misses her friends; Kat grapples with Jacob’s mystery in the wake of losing Elliot.

We anticipate that in general, we are going to be seeing a season that is still full of surprises, mostly because there are still so many questions that need to be answered. The Way Home is going to be wrestling with more of its own lore and how to put together all of these different puzzle pieces. However, at the same time we also tend to think that it will keep working to stay true to its Hallmark roots, as it is about family and these generations trying to find ways to be there for each other even when it does not seem as though there are a lot of options.

