Why did Jeffrey Donovan leave Law & Order, Frank Cosgrove?

Why did Jeffrey Donovan depart Law & Order prior to the start of season 23? With the show starting off tonight, this is the proper time to dive further into it.

Well, let’s go ahead and note this: We’ve known about Donovan’s exit for months, just as we’ve also learned about Reid Scott coming in to fill the void as new character Vincent Riley. There are some specific reasons why we’re seeing this departure happen, and they seem to come down to just differences about the creative. That was first reported by TVLine several weeks ago.

Ultimately, we don’t exactly think that the crime institution is going to spend a lot of time dwelling on this exit, mostly because they rarely ever spend time dwelling on anything. This is one of those shows that focuses almost constantly on the present, so why think that they would do something different here? From the very beginning, one of the messages that this show has tried to hand down is that the format matters more than any particular star, and we don’t have a feeling that this has changed now at all. This is about cases and the people who work in order to solve them.

Hopefully, Scott’s character proves to be fascinating and personally, the #1 thing we’re hoping for is just that he doesn’t feel like a copy-and-paste of Cosgrove. Law & Order is best when we get a wide array of perspectives, and we hope that this continues to be the case for however long it is on the air.

Remember that there are going to be fewer episodes of the show this season due to the late start; this means fewer opportunities for Scott to acquaint himself to viewers, so the producers may have to move quickly.

Related – Check out some additional news on the remainder of the Law & Order franchise, including SVU

What are you thinking at present when it comes to the exit of Jeffrey Donovan from Law & Order season 23?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







