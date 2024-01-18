Law & Order: SVU season 25 episode 2 spoilers: ‘Truth Embargo’

Following the premiere tonight on NBC, do you want to learn more about Law & Order: SVU season 25 episode 2? We know that there is a lot of big stuff ahead, and that includes difficult and challenging cases. This is when the show can get a little bit back into a rhythm.

One thing that is incredibly important to note here is quite simple: There are going to be fewer episodes this season than in the past, with the reason for that being the industry strikes. We do tend to think that because of this, every episode matters so much more than they would otherwise.

Want to get a few more details now about what to expect? Then go ahead and check out the Law & Order: SVU season 25 episode 2 synopsis below:

01/25/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : As Benson teams up with the FBI on an unsolved case, Fin and Velasco investigate a flash mob robbery that lead to a sexual assault. TV-14

We know that this is a show that does not tend to release a lot of details about specific episodes far in advance, but there are some reasons for that. Here, we tend to think that a lot of it is attached to the idea of wanting to keep the case itself under wraps. We do think that SVU is going to continue to be about Benson and her team doing her part to help victims in need. This is an emotional show and we don’t think that this is going to change.

In the end, we just hope that we’re going to be seeing Benson actually get some help from the FBI, mostly because organizations like this can often come with a good bit of red tape.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now on Law & Order: SVU, including the latest from Mariska Hargitay

What do you most want to see moving into Law & Order: SVU season 25?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







