Is Law & Order, SVU, Organized Crime new tonight, 1/18/23?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? After a really long break between seasons, will we get SVU and then also Organized Crime? We recognize fully just how hard a wait that this has been for many people, and we’re thrilled to be at the end of it … or are we?

Well, there’s no reason for any further questioning now — the three shows are back! You are going to see them back starting with the mothership, leading of course into the Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni series. This is the same exact schedule that we saw last year, and we see no real reason for now to think that things are going to be changing in the near future.

Without further ado, go ahead and check out the full synopses for all three of the upcoming episodes. There is so much to be excited about here!

Law & Order season 23 episode 1, “Freedom of Expression” – In the wake of a murder on campus, the line between free speech and hate speech at a university is examined.

SVU season 25 episode 1, “Tunnel Blind” – As the squad celebrates Rollins and Carisi’s child, another child goes missing in broad daylight.

Organized Crime season 4 episode 1, “Memory Lane” – Stabler must deal with changes at work and home after returning from an undercover assignment.

Are there going to be some crossovers at some point?

Rest assured that we want them and yet, at the same time, nothing has been confirmed. The most important thing to remember here is simply that this is a franchise that is operating under a tightened schedule this year do to the industry strikes of last year. Our hope is simply that we at least get to see more of Benson and Stabler around each other — we know how everyone out there feels about that relationship!

Related – Go ahead and get some more news about Law & Order now, including the latest news on Stabler’s brother

Is there anything that you most want to see moving into the premieres of Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime?

Go ahead and let us know right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







