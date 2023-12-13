Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4: Dean Norris joins!

Just in case you needed another reason to be excited for Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 on NBC, does Dean Norris fit the bill? The Breaking Bad alum is as good of an actor as you can hope to ever get, and it’s a thrill to see him here — especially with the role that he is set to play.

According to a new report from TVLine, Norris is going to play Randall Stabler, the older brother to Christopher Meloni’s Elliot, in a multiple-episode arc on the show. Randall has not been around his brother in a while, as he left the family when he was pretty young. He has had a great career as a real-estate developer, but there is also some long-simmering issues between him and Elliot over something that happened in regards to their father. Odds are, this part will give both of these actors a chance to really flex some of their performing muscles.

This is not the only one of Elliot’s brothers that we are going to meet this season, as his younger brother Joe Jr. is also going to surface at some point.

If you are the producers behind Organized Crime and the greater franchise, you have to love the opportunity that comes with bringing an established performer into this world. Norris is the sort who will come with his own fair share of viewers, and we love that this isn’t just a one-episode arc. There will be time to really explore it!

Of course, one of the crazier things here is the oh-so-simple fact that through all his years on SVU and then this show, there are so many things about Elliot Stabler we do not know. Luckily, this series is a chance to change that a little bit.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

