NCIS: Hawaii season 3: More LL Cool J – Sam cast questions

We are starting to approach the NCIS: Hawaii season 3 premiere on CBS, and there are of course a handful of questions out there as a result.

What’s one of the biggest? We tend to think that it honestly revolves a lot around Sam Hanna, who is seen in the photo above alongside Vanessa Lachey and many other series regulars. Is he just a guest star, or an actual full-time member of the cast?

For now, let’s just frame this through the lens of what we have heard. Back at the end of season 2, the buzz then was that he would appear in a good many episodes of the upcoming season; however, that was back before the industry strikes went on for several months and we’re left with a smaller episode order. Now, we’ve got the official NCIS-verse Instagram confirming in the comments to fans that LL Cool J is joining the cast, meaning that we should think of him as a series regular.

So does this mean that there’s been some fundamental change to how we should classify him moving into the season? Both yes and no.

First and foremost, remember that being a full-time cast member does not mean you appear in every episode. That is something we saw on NCIS: Hawaii just this past season, as there were several episodes without Lucy Tara. Meanwhile, it also does not mean that it’s going to be a multi-year thing. There may be a lot of NCIS: Los Angeles fans who are thrilled to have Sam Hanna in the story right now, but that does not mean that it will last longer than the season. Let’s just take a wait-and-see approach on that.

For those wondering, we have the same philosophy when it comes to how many other NCIS: LA cast members get brought up or mentioned here. The Hawaii show has to focus on its own cast first, but we wouldn’t mind an Easter egg or two occasionally.

