NCIS: Hawaii season 3 trailer teases Tennant, Sam Hanna

Are you ready to check out the NCIS: Hawaii season 3 premiere over on CBS? Let’s just say that you really should be! The series is coming back on Monday, February 12 and from the get-go, there is going to be a ton of action.

Can Jane Tennant find her way back to who she was before the end of last season? It is possible, but it may take some help from an old friend. Not only is Sam Hanna going to be responsible for conducting an important interview within the premiere, but he’s also going to be working with her on a mission. Get ready for a ton of action and, beyond that, a chance to see teamwork in a different way.

If you head over to TVLine, you can get an extended preview for what lies ahead here. There is a good bit of action from start to finish, and the focus here is placed largely on Sam and Tennant … not that this is all that much of a surprise. There is a fun little moment here for Lucy and Whistler, just in case you love the two of them, as well.

We know that NCIS: Hawaii in general is operating with a much shorter season in general following the industry strikes of last year, but we do tend to think that the best here is still very-much to come. This is a show that after two years, understands its tone and style better than ever before. It can use the episodes this season to cater to and please fans even more, and it is certainly our hope at the moment that all of this will lead eventually to some great stuff in a possible season 4. (At the moment, nothing has been confirmed.)

