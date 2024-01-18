The Traitors season 2 episode 4: Who will Parvati poison?

As you prepare to check out The Traitors season 2 episode 4 over on Peacock, one question stands out above all others. Who is Parvati going to poison?

Well, at the moment we know that the Traitor is in a pretty complicated spot. She has to give that chalice to someone and while it seems like Sheree was original target, she couldn’t find aw ay to do that with Phaedra watching. MJ seemed to be a no-go as well. With that, she’s almost tasked with going rogue now, which may or may not be a good thing.

Of course, Parvati isn’t sharing exactly who she went after yet — however, she tells Us Weekly that she made a surprising choice with it at the end of the day:

“I knew as soon as I got that letter, I was like, ‘This mission is for me.’ That’s where I really shine. Give me a mission, I can handle it. And it was a tricky one … It had to be done in front of everybody and the cup looked very different from all the other cups and everybody already had their cup. So I was like, ‘Oh gosh, how am I going to get someone to do this?’ In the end, it ended up being a full Hail Mary. So you really will be quite surprised, I think, at who gets poisoned.”

Is Parvati also in danger?

Given that she was suspected to be a Traitor fairly early on in the season, that’s something she has to overcome — however, we are still nervous for Dan! He already has suspicion on him and we’ve seen over the years that once you get attention put on you in that way, it can be really tough to shake it off. Yet, overcoming adversity has long been the #1 thing that Dan has been good at during his reality TV career.

Who do you think that Parvati is going to poison entering The Traitors season 2 episode 4?

