The Traitors season 2 spoilers: Dr. Will Kirby appearing

Just in case you do not have a lot to be excited about already when it comes to The Traitors season 2 on Peacock, let’s just say this. You are going to have a chance to see Dr. Will Kirby coming up!

We know that for years, a Big Brother fan’s dream has been a season of the show that would feature both him and Dan Gheesling. We’re not getting that, but there’s at least a chance that the two of them will be around each other in a particularly unique way!

According to a report from Entertainment Weekly, you will see Kirby make a guest appearance later on in season 2. There is no guarantee that Dan will be around to see it, mostly because he is a Traitor and there are a lot of people out there who are already suspicious of him on some level. He is in some danger, but we have also seen time and time again Dan get himself out of precarious positions. It is one of the things that he’s become best at in his reality TV career.

Of course, we would love nothing more than to be able to actually see Will full-time on a show like this, but we are also not getting our hopes for that. You see, Will’s incredibly successful outside of reality TV and he doesn’t need to compete in something like this. At the end of the day, it really just comes down to whether or not it is something that he actually wants to do — we don’t think that him appearing on this show now necessarily means that he is unable to come back at some other point down the road. That possibility is still there, and we do believe that this show is going to be back for a season 3.

