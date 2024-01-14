The Traitors season 2 spoilers: Kate Chastain returning

While The Traitors season 2 may have a few twists and turns that are similar to what we saw the first time around, be assured of this. There are also a number of other twists that are going to bring it into its own unique universe.

According to a report from People Magazine, Below Deck star and season 1 alum Kate Chastain is going to be appearing starting in episode 5, where she will be coming back to compete for the grand prize. Is she going to be a Traitor or a Faithful? That is something that there is not much of a clear answer to at this point.

We do think that there is something super-random and unintentionally hilarious about Kate being the person who comes back this season, given that she spent at least three episodes last season desperately trying to quit. She ended up still making it really close to the end of the season, and was a huge asset to Cirie in that she could be thought of as a Traitor and was good cover to her and everyone else in that role.

In general, we will say that the Peacock series is off to a great start, and we’re not sure that anyone could say something else given that you have both Dan and Parvati on board as Traitors. The two of them landing this role is really the stuff that reality TV dreams are made of and with that in mind, we do tend to think that the stage could be set for some other really great stuff down the road. Now, we just have to hope that the two stick around for some time, as nothing in regards to that is guaranteed. (There are already some eyes on Dan as a possible traitor.)

