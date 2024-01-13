The Traitors season 2 episode 4 promo: Someone’s funeral…

As you prepare to check out The Traitors season 2 episode 4 on Peacock next week, it does appear as though a funeral is in order. Yet, whose funeral will be?

Based on what we saw last night in the promo for what lies ahead, it could be a somber affair with everyone wearing all black … but also a complicated one. After all, remember that Parvati’s original plan with the poisoned chalice fell apart, and that is going to force her to make sort of pivot. She will take out someone, but what will that mean for the rest of the Traitors? We’ll have to wait and see.

We do at least see in this preview that Dan, Phaedra, and Parvati are all (seemingly) still around to cause some more chaos and confusion, so does that mean they all survive another banishment? That’s up for debate already, but we do think that Dan remains in a little bit of trouble. He’s such an iconic strategist that he was going to have a big target on his back from the moment that he got in the game. Of course, we also tend to think that a big part of the fun here is watching him escape these sort of situations. He probably wanted to be a traitor because he knew he’d be pointed to as one regardless of what he chose to do here. Parvati is a good partner for him since she is also a big threat, and the two may need each other in that sort of way.

(Our feeling is that Dan needs a mixture of good threats and quiet players around him — that way, he can point the finger in whatever direction works in that moment.)

In general, though, get prepared for a lot of accusations and a ton of drama — but also potentially a battle of multiple groups? There does seem to be a Bravo legion of sorts here, and that may actually make Phaedra one of the more dangerous players who is left!

