The Traitors season 2 episode 4 preview: Who gets the chalice?

As we prepare to see The Traitors season 2 episode 4 on Peacock next week, we suddenly have a great mystery at hand! Who is going to get that poisoned chalice? Parvati has all the responsibility now, and she has to find a way to figure that out.

Based on what she saw at the end of the episode, her goal was to either give it to Sheree or MJ. Neither presented her with a golden opportunity. This twist to the classic murder has complicated things since she has to convince someone to take a drink. It’s a fun wrinkle! We don’t mind having this little bit of something extra in there.

So, who will Parvati give it to? It will probably be someone who is really chill and up for almost anything, which makes us think it’s going to be some sort of innocent person on nobody’s radar at all. That may not help Dan a lot short-term, given that MJ is clearly after him and he has a pretty sizable target on his back at this point. He just has to hope that he finds a way to pivot as the game moves forward, but we know that he’s able to do that.

For the time being, though, Phaedra may actually be the safest of the three Traitors. She was able to save Sheree just by being present, and we don’t think anyone suspects her of anything. Some of that comes down to her gameplay, but it also does feel like after Cirie’s win in particular, people are going to be more cautious around players who have already done strategy games. They know what they are capable of doing! That was one of the mistakes the first time around.

