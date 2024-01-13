The Traitors season 2 episode 2 offered up a chance to see the first murder of the season — so who was taken out right away?

In the first episode, we learned that Dan Gheesling and Phaedra Parks were the two Traitors chosen by Alan Cumming, and they were the only two who had the power to vote. They appointed Parvati as the third Traitor, but she did not get to take part in the vote this week.

Dan seemed to largely was the one in control of the vote this time around, and he decided to do something big right away in getting rid of Johnny Bananas. He was one of the most physical competitors out there, but he also knew that The Challenge alum could not be controlled. He was one of the big names this season, so we’re sure that some out there were slightly bummed out that he’s gone. Yet, isn’t this the name of the game the majority of the time? This whole season is (mostly) full of familiar faces.

Now that Bananas is gone, what we would do from here is rather simple: Alternate off between shocking victims and also big, strategic players. You want to get rid of people who could suspect you, and Dan in particular has to realize that he has an enormous target on his back. If we were playing the game, we’d honestly suspect him right away, mostly due to the fact that he has such a resume in reality TV already. Also, we would imagine (even without hearing it from him) that he would want to be a Traitor, and that would only add to the suspicion.

For now, we’re just think that this game is off to a really great start! We will see where it goes from here…

What do you think about the first person killed on The Traitors season 2?

