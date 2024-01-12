The Traitors season 2 episode 4 air date, schedule ahead

After you have a chance to see the first three installments of The Traitors season 2, why wouldn’t you want to look to episode 4?

Before we go too far into anything else here, we should note that there aren’t any spoilers for the first three episodes within. This is instead all about the schedule, which has been carefully plotted out so that Peacock can have you talking about this show as long as possible.

From here on out, the strategy with the reality show is for there to be a new installment every week. Episode 4 is coming next Thursday at 9:00 p.m. Eastern / 6:00 p.m. Pacific. Future episodes will air at that same time weekly until we end up getting to the finale on March 1. There are ten episodes this season, much like there was the first time around. Meanwhile, the reunion is going to be coming up when we get around March 8.

For the record, we personally think that season 2 has the potential to be just as big a hit as season 1, if not even bigger. After all, you’ve got some Real Housewives stars to capture that part of the fandom; from there, you also have a former Bachelor, two Big Brother icons, and a pair of Survivor winners. It’s honestly one of the best casts imaginable and by virtue of that, we do tend to think that this is going to attract a lot of viewers, including some who did not even see the first season. (Honestly, you don’t need to.)

With Survivor not on the air yet, isn’t this the perfect time to dive right into a new show? We tend to think so. This show is fun, exciting, dramatic, and of course will contain a lot of twists and turns.

