The Traitors season 2 video spotlights Dan, Parvati, full cast

As you await the premiere of The Traitors season 2 tomorrow on Peacock, why not take a moment to see the cast further?

After all, at this point one thing feels clear: The streaming service is arguably delivering one of the greatest casts of reality stars and personalities we’ve ever seen. Sure, there are a couple of people in here that are totally random, but you’ve also got everyone from a former Bachelor to Big Brother icons like Dan Gheesling and Janelle Pierzina to Survivor winners like Parvati Shallow and Sandra Diaz-Twine.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a full video featurette that spotlights all of them further and gets us all the more excited to see what lies ahead. There are no major reveals in here, and of course you’re going to have to wait until at least the premiere to find out who the traitors are.

Are we excited for what the future holds here? You better believe it but at the same time, we come bearing some advice: Stay off of social media if you’re behind and don’t want to be spoiled! Otherwise, get set for a really fun reality competition show that is chock full of a lot of different twists and turns. We are anticipating that this is going to be one of the most exciting reality entries this year, at least with season 1 serving as a good blueprint.

As a matter of fact, you could argue that one of the things that makes this new season of the show so exciting is that potential that it has now that a lot of contestants better understand the format. In that way, it could really be a big-time evolution of what we saw the first go-around.

