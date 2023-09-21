The Traitors season 2 cast: Dan Gheesling, Parvati Shallow, more

While you wait for the premiere of The Traitors season 2 on Peacock in the new year, does it have the best cast of all time?

At this point, we think that there is a good case for that. After all, think about the sort of people we are getting here including Dan Gheesling, Parvati Shallow, Johnny Bananas, CT, Sandra Diaz-Twine, and Janelle Pierzina. You basically have some of the most famous reality competition contestants of all time, and then you’re throwing in here some Real Housewives, Pilot Pete from The Bachelor, and then also the most outspoken pro dancer in the history of Dancing with the Stars.

Take a look at the full list of participants below, alongside the shows that first made them famous.

Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen (Love Island USA)

Chris ‘C.T.’ Tamburello (The Challenge)

Dan Gheesling (Big Brother)

Deontay Wilder (Boxer)

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu (Love Island UK)

Janelle Pierzina (Big Brother)

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio (The Challenge)

John Bercow (UK Parliament)

Kevin Kreider (Bling Empire)

Larsa Pippen (The Real Housewives of Miami)

Marcus Jordan (Basketball Player)

Maksim Chmerkovskiy (Dancing with the Stars)

Mercedes “MJ” Javid (Shahs of Sunset)

Parvati Shallow (Survivor)

Peppermint (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Peter Weber (The Bachelor)

Phaedra Parks (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)

Sandra Diaz-Twine (Survivor)

Shereé Whitfield (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)

Tamra Judge (The Real Housewives of Orange County)

Trishelle Cannatella (Real World: Las Vegas)

Now that we’ve said all of this…

Let’s hope that we haven’t jinxed something here and a lot of the really-iconic cast members aren’t taken out here right away. We also recommend checking out the first season if you haven’t already, given that it does have a pretty fantastic cast in its own right. Getting a cast like this, at least on paper, does make it all the more likely that we’ll see some other great ones at some point down the road.

(Photo: Peacock.)

